Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside Britain's best shed
The garden shed might normally be home for your lawn mower, but during the coronavirus outbreak they've offered sanctuary for many who have taken on a lockdown project.
Some of these transformations have now been shortlisted for the Shed of the Year award.
-
25 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window