What are the new rules for using a gym?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Gyms reopen with new safety measures

The BBC's Katy Austin describes some of the new safety measures in place, as indoor gyms reopen in England.

Gyms have been closed for four months due to coronavirus restrictions.

  • 25 Jul 2020
Go to next video: What indoor swimmers need to know