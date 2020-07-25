What are the new rules for using a gym?

Media player
Coronavirus: Gyms reopen with new safety measures
The BBC's Katy Austin describes some of the new safety measures in place, as indoor gyms reopen in England.
Gyms have been closed for four months due to coronavirus restrictions.
25 Jul 2020
