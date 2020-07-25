What indoor swimmers need to know

Media player
Coronavirus: Indoor pools reopen with new safety measures
The London Aquatics Centre has re-opened with new safety measures.
BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell explains what swimmers need to know.
Like other indoor pools, the site where the London 2012 Games were held has been closed since March due to coronavirus restrictions.
25 Jul 2020
