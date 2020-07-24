Amber Heard's sister in Depp trial video
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez in Johnny Depp trial video

Amber Heard's sister Whitney has been questioned over a video which Johnny Depp's lawyers claim shows the actress assaulted her.

The footage was said to have been given to his legal team by a "confidential source", after Whitney Henriquez told the court Ms Heard has never attacked her.

It was allegedly filmed in 2006 or 2007 and was the unused rushes from a reality television show.

In it, a woman says to Whitney Henriquez, "did you get in a fight?"

Ms Henriquez told the court the women had been talking about a verbal argument she had had with her sister the night before.

Johnny Depp is suing The Sun's publisher for libel after it described him as a wife beater.

  • 24 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Johnny Depp dogs apology video