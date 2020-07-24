Amber Heard's sister in Depp trial video

Video

Amber Heard's sister Whitney has been questioned over a video which Johnny Depp's lawyers claim shows the actress assaulted her.

The footage was said to have been given to his legal team by a "confidential source", after Whitney Henriquez told the court Ms Heard has never attacked her.

It was allegedly filmed in 2006 or 2007 and was the unused rushes from a reality television show.

In it, a woman says to Whitney Henriquez, "did you get in a fight?"

Ms Henriquez told the court the women had been talking about a verbal argument she had had with her sister the night before.

Johnny Depp is suing The Sun's publisher for libel after it described him as a wife beater.