'Duke should do in-person interview over Epstein'

The women's rights lawyer Gloria Allred says she believes the Duke of York should do an in-person interview with the US authorities about his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi: "That is what he should provide and he should do it without delay, without conditions, without further excuses as to why he is not doing it."

Prince Andrew has repeatedly said any suggestions of impropriety with under age minors are categorically untrue. His lawyers have said that any depiction of him not cooperating with the relevant authorities is not accurate and he is willing to cooperate with the investigations.

Ghislaine Maxwell, ex-girlfriend of Epstein, is awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors for Epstein.

Ms Maxwell, who is pleading not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.

