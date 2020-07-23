Lockdown 'made domestic abuse more obvious'
More than 40,000 calls and contacts were made to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline during the first three months of lockdown, most by women seeking help, new figures show.

And as restrictions ease, there is a surge in women seeking emergency accommodation to escape their abusers, according to the charity Refuge, which runs the helpline.

