'The new normal really scared me'

Coronavirus: People with learning difficulties 'at risk of falling through cracks'
People with learning disabilities are at risk of falling through the cracks of local services and need extra help with life under lockdown, according to a group of disability charities.
They have written to the government calling for action after a survey revealed that only 5% of disabled people feel safe to come out of lockdown.
23 Jul 2020
