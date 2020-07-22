'I hope as a mum she will do the right thing'

Media player
Harry Dunn: Fresh call for Anne Sacoolas to face justice
The UK and the US have agreed to amend an "anomaly" that allowed Harry Dunn death suspect Anne Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.
Mrs Sacoolas - the wife of a diplomat at RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire - was able to leave the UK thanks to the "secret agreement" after being accused of killing the 19-year-old motorcyclist in a crash near the base last August.
Mr Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said the change was a "huge step in the right direction".
22 Jul 2020
