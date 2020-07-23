'The new normal really scared me'

Coronavirus: People with learning difficulties 'at risk of falling through cracks'
People with learning disabilities are at risk of falling through the cracks of local services and need extra help with life as they emerge from lockdown, according to a group of disability charities.
They have written to the government calling for action after a survey by the national charity Scope suggested that only 5% of disabled people feel safe to come out of lockdown.
There are over a million people with learning disabilities in the UK and only a quarter of them are known to social services.
BBC Disability News Correspondent Nikki Fox went to meet two people who have been self-isolating through the pandemic.
