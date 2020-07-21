UK 'avoided' investigating Brexit vote claims
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Report finds UK government 'actively avoided' looking into Russia Brexit vote claims

A report by the UK Parliament Intelligence and Security Committee has suggested the government "actively avoided" investigating possible interference by Russia in the 2016 EU referendum.

Speaking at a press conference, the SNP's Stewart Hosie, a member of the committee, said that it was impossible to say whether Russian interference had affected the result.

  • 21 Jul 2020
Go to next video: 'We do not see any point in interference'