Spectacular views from new tourist train

Views from new North Yorkshire to Cumbria tourist train
A new tourist train hopes to help revitalise the industry in post-lockdown Britain.
The aptly-named Staycation Express runs from Skipton in North Yorkshire to Appleby, Cumbria.
It's a private venture, so face coverings are not mandatory - though many guests do wear them.
21 Jul 2020
