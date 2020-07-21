Spectacular views from new tourist train
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Views from new North Yorkshire to Cumbria tourist train

A new tourist train hopes to help revitalise the industry in post-lockdown Britain.

The aptly-named Staycation Express runs from Skipton in North Yorkshire to Appleby, Cumbria.

It's a private venture, so face coverings are not mandatory - though many guests do wear them.

  • 21 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Working on a 'ghost' train on England's railway