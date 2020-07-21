Media player
UK report on Russia threat released
Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee is publishing a report which is expected to provide an overview of the threat Russia poses to the UK and what has been done to counter it.
It comes after allegations of Russian interference in last year's election, which the Kremlin has said are false.
21 Jul 2020
