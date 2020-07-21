Media player
'Fighting to prove we're British'
Remi, Sharon and Leonardo are all struggling to secure their lives in the UK after learning they're not legally British.
Changes to UK law over the past 40 years have meant the legal status of thousands of people is unknown, and that some British-born people can be threatened with deportation and left unable to work.
The BBC's Fahima Abdulrahman has been speaking to people who say they are British but are fighting for proof.
