Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russia's UK ambassador: 'We do not see any point in interference'
Russia's ambassador to the UK has rejected allegations that his country's intelligence services tried to steal coronavirus vaccine research.
Speaking to the Andrew Marr Show, Andrei Kelin also rejected suggestions that Russia has interfered in the UK's political life.
The interview with Mr Kelin will be shown on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One at 09:00 BST on Sunday.
-
18 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53460057/russia-s-uk-ambassador-we-do-not-see-any-point-in-interferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window