'We do not see any point in interference'
Russia's UK ambassador: 'We do not see any point in interference'

Russia's ambassador to the UK has rejected allegations that his country's intelligence services tried to steal coronavirus vaccine research.

Speaking to the Andrew Marr Show, Andrei Kelin also rejected suggestions that Russia has interfered in the UK's political life.

The interview with Mr Kelin will be shown on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One at 09:00 BST on Sunday.

  • 18 Jul 2020
