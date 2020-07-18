'Private conversation with the Queen stays between the two of us'

Video

Capt Sir Tom Moore was joined by his daughter and grandchildren on BBC Breakfast as he gave details of his encounter with the Queen after being knighted in a socially distanced ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The 100-year-old war veteran, who raised millions for NHS charities, remained tight-lipped about his private conversation with the Queen during the ceremony and admitted he didn't kneel in case he "couldn't get back up again."

It was the Queen's first encounter with a member of the public since going into self isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.