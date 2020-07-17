Capt Sir Tom won't reveal Queen's knighthood message

Video

Capt Sir Tom has been knighted in a socially distanced ceremony in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The 100-year-old war veteran, who raised millions for NHS charities, told reporters he would not share what the Queen said to him as she honoured him.

Capt Sir Tom said: "I don't think I'll tell anyone what she said. It was just the Queen and I speaking privately."

Buckingham Palace says it believes it is the first ceremony of its kind and other Royal investitures have been postponed.