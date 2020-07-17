'Local authorities will have new powers'
Coronavirus: PM announces powers to tackle local outbreaks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced powers to tackle local outbreaks in response to coronavirus in England.

He said that councils would be able to intervene to shut down outdoor spaces and premises at short notice.

Stay at home orders could also be imposed.

These local powers may seem "unjust" to those affected but they are needed to tackle inevitable local spikes, he said.

