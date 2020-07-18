'95 days, for 95 miles, for 95 years'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Woman, 95, raises £14k walking 95 Roman miles for her birthday

A 95-year-old woman who was in the Women's Royal Navy Service during World War Two has walked 95 Roman miles for charity.

Maureen has raised over £14,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support after being inspired by Sir Captain Tom's NHS fundraiser.

  • 18 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Captain Tom celebrates 100th birthday