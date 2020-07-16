Media player
Shamima Begum on wanting forgiveness from the UK
Speaking to the BBC in February 2019 from a refugee camp in Syria where the families of IS fighters were being held, Shamima Begum said that she chose to leave the UK aged 15.
16 Jul 2020
