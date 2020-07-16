Shamima Begum on wanting forgiveness from the UK
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shamima Begum on wanting forgiveness from the UK

Speaking to the BBC in February 2019 from a refugee camp in Syria where the families of IS fighters were being held, Shamima Begum said that she chose to leave the UK aged 15.

  • 16 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Shamima Begum's dad: 'She has done wrong'