Black Lives Matter: Protester statue removed in Bristol
A sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid has been removed by Bristol City Council.
The sculpture of was erected on Wednesday on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston once stood.
16 Jul 2020
