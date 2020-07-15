Hancock: Mask rules don't apply to offices
Coronavirus: Minister says new mask rules do not apply to offices

There are no plans to make face coverings mandatory for office workers in England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Face coverings in shops will become mandatory in England on 24 July.

