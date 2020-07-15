Hancock: Mask rules don't apply to offices

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Minister says new mask rules do not apply to offices
There are no plans to make face coverings mandatory for office workers in England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
Face coverings in shops will become mandatory in England on 24 July.
-
15 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53416894/coronavirus-minister-says-new-mask-rules-do-not-apply-to-officesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window