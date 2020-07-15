Media player
Huawei: UK 5G decision 'about trade, not security'
Huawei has insisted that the British government's decision to remove all of its 5G kit by 2027 is driven by trade and not security.
The Chinese company's UK director of communications, Ed Brewster, defended claims that Huawei posed a security threat.
He told BBC Newsnight: "We don't work for governments, we work for telecoms networks."
