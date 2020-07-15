Duchess of Sussex: 'Humanity desperately needs you'

Media player
Meghan Markle addresses 2020 Virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit
The Duchess of Sussex has urged girls to "own the conversation”, in a prerecorded message at the 2020 Virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit, sponsored by the United Nations Foundation.
Meghan Markle commended Girl Up members in the Black Lives Matter movement, following the 25 May death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
15 Jul 2020
