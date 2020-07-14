'It sounds as though you're rather busy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Queen’s video call with members of the British Armed Forces
The Queen has taken part in a video call to hear about the work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
She spoke to three service personnel, who joined the call from around the world, about their work and other activities away from the forces.
-
14 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53412126/the-queen-s-video-call-with-members-of-the-british-armed-forcesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window