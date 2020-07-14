'It sounds as though you're rather busy'
The Queen’s video call with members of the British Armed Forces

The Queen has taken part in a video call to hear about the work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

She spoke to three service personnel, who joined the call from around the world, about their work and other activities away from the forces.

