'I'm happy to buy a fake if it's realistic'

Video
Social media influencers warned against promoting fake brands
Police and trading standards officials have told BBC News that social media influencers are unwittingly helping to fuel the trade in counterfeit goods.
With their millions of followers, many of them get paid to promote clothing in their posts, but the authorities fear some may be advertising fakes.
The trade is moving increasingly online, especially during lockdown, and costs the legitimate economy billions.
Reporter: Angus Crawford
Producer: Tony Smith
18 Jul 2020
