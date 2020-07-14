Media player
Huawei 5G decision 'will cost up to £2bn'
The UK's mobile providers must remove all of Huawei's 5G kit from their networks by 2027, the government has said.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also said companies will be banned from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after 31 December.
It follows sanctions imposed by Washington, which claims the firm poses a national security threat - something Huawei denies.
14 Jul 2020
