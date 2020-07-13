Former armed robber turns mentor
Former armed robber now works with police

Kevin is a former armed robber and heroin addict.

He now works for the Violent Offender Watch (VOW) team in Edinburgh, which aims to cut re-offending rates.

Through mentoring, Kevin wants to deter young offenders from following the life he once had.

