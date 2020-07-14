Video

Conspiracy theories have thrived during the pandemic. Maybe you even have a friend or relative who’s brought one up in conversation. How can you talk to them without starting an argument – or sending them further down the rabbit hole?

The BBC's specialist disinformation reporter Marianna Spring brought together a dad who got in touch with her about a coronavirus conspiracy theory and an expert in the field. They discussed fact and fiction - and demonstrated some key tips on how to talk about conspiracy theories.

Video journalist: Soraya Auer

Motion graphics: Jacqueline Galvin