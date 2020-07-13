Duchess of Cambridge backs BBC's parenting site

Video

The Duchess of Cambridge has said there is "a massive gap" in support given to parents after the first few months of a child's life until they start school.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said she wished she had had more knowledge about those early years when she was a first-time mum.

Catherine was speaking as part of the launch of the BBC's Tiny Happy People initiative for children aged 0-4.

It aims to help parents develop their children's language skills with simple activities including free online videos and quizzes.