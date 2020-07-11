Bathers take to the water as lidos reopen

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Outdoor swimming restarts in England
Outdoor swimming in England has restarted, as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Some outdoor swimming pool operators have criticised the government's timing, saying a lack of preparation time has made a shorter summer season "unviable".
Indoor pools and gyms remain closed.
-
11 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window