Bathers take to the water as lidos reopen
Coronavirus: Outdoor swimming restarts in England

Outdoor swimming in England has restarted, as part of the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Some outdoor swimming pool operators have criticised the government's timing, saying a lack of preparation time has made a shorter summer season "unviable".

Indoor pools and gyms remain closed.

  • 11 Jul 2020
