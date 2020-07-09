'How can we survive on zero income?'
Coronavirus: 'How can we survive on zero income?'

Self-employed curtain fitter Mark Whittaker tells BBC Breakfast he cannot "get his head round how the chancellor expects any citizen of this country to get by on zero income".

  • 09 Jul 2020
