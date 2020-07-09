Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Lives Matter: What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered
What is systemic racism, are the issues in the US and UK the same, and what can we do to make a difference?
We put children's questions on the Black Lives Matter movement to a politician, a historian and an academic.
Produced by Alex Dackevych
-
09 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53342666/black-lives-matter-what-is-systemic-racism-kids-questions-answeredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window