'We cannot lose this generation'
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £2bn "kickstart scheme" to create more jobs for young people.

The fund will subsidise six-month work placements for people between 16 and 24, who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak also announced plans to boost trainee placements and apprenticeship numbers.

  • 08 Jul 2020