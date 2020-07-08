VAT boost for hospitality industry

Media player
Coronavirus: VAT to be cut to 5% for hospitality sector
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a VAT cut from 20% to 5% across the hospitality industry, a sector particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The VAT rate cut will come into effect on 15 July 2020 and will last until 12 January 2021.
08 Jul 2020
