VAT boost for hospitality industry
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a VAT cut from 20% to 5% across the hospitality industry, a sector particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The VAT rate cut will come into effect on 15 July 2020 and will last until 12 January 2021.

  • 08 Jul 2020