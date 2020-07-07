Video

The Duchess of Cornwall has been speaking to Dame Judi Dench about their shared experience of having to use the internet in lockdown to keep in touch with family.

Camilla guest edited The Emma Barnett show for BBC Radio 5 Live, reflecting on causes and charities which have come to the fore in the past few months.

Dame Judi told the Duchess about her new found fame on TikTok (largely thanks to her grandson) saying, "I love TikTok stardom better than anything”.

You can listen to Camilla in conversation with Emma Barnett on BBC Sounds.