Emotional reunions for care workers
Coronavirus: Care workers reunited with families after 12 weeks

Meet the care workers who opted to live at their place of work to protect the residents from Covid-19.

The 12 carers at the Court House Retirement Home, Cheddar, Somerset, last saw their families on 14 April.

BBC Breakfast caught their emotional reunions.

  • 07 Jul 2020
