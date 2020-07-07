Media player
Pub manager on coronavirus news: 'We contacted every one of our customers'
A number of pubs in England have shut after customers tested positive for coronavirus.
Jess Green, manager of the Lighthouse Kitchen, told the BBC that they had phoned all customers who had left details at the weekend and that all staff had tested negative for the virus.
