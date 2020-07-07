‘I’m looking forward to hugging my grandchildren’

Video

The Duchess of Cornwall has said the "worst bit" of lockdown has been not seeing her children and grandchildren.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett, Camilla said the internet has been "brilliant" for keeping in touch, but she "shall look forward to the day when I can give [my grandchildren] a big hug again".

As part of her being the guest editor of The Emma Barnett Show, the duchess also explained how she has been taking ballet classes over Facebook during lockdown, before injuring her back.

However, she said the Prince of Wales is unlikely to join her in a "pas de deux" anytime soon.

The duchess also reflected on causes and charities which have come to the fore during the lockdown.

Listen on BBC Sounds from 10:00 BST on Tuesday 7 July 2020.