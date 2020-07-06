Harry: Wrongs of past should be acknowledged

Video

Prince Harry has said that the wrongs of the past should be acknowledged, during a video call with young leaders about equal rights.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan, took part in the Queen's Commonwealth Trust weekly video call on 1 July.

The duchess said that uncomfortable conversations were necessary and that "equality does not put anyone on the back foot".

