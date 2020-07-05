Applause for NHS on 72nd anniversary

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS anniversary: Applause for health service workers
Applause rings out across the UK to pay tribute to NHS staff on the 72nd anniversary of the health service.
-
05 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window