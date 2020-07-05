Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK applauds NHS on 72nd anniversary
People around the UK are clapping for the NHS, as it celebrates its 72nd anniversary.
2020 has been arguably the most challenging year in its history, with staff treating more than 100,000 patents for Covid-19 in hospitals since the virus arrived in the UK.
This live broadcast has ended.
-
05 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window