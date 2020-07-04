'It's good to have a proper pint'

Media player
Coronavirus: Pubs reopen in England
Drinkers in Newcastle have been talking to the BBC's Fiona Trott about how different it is, to be in a pub again after lockdown.
Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, cinemas and theme parks have reopened in England with strict social distancing rules.
Ministers have urged caution and England's chief medical officer said the latest step was not "risk-free".
04 Jul 2020
