'It's good to have a proper pint'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Pubs reopen in England

Drinkers in Newcastle have been talking to the BBC's Fiona Trott about how different it is, to be in a pub again after lockdown.

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, cinemas and theme parks have reopened in England with strict social distancing rules.

Ministers have urged caution and England's chief medical officer said the latest step was not "risk-free".

  • 04 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Haircuts in the dead of night