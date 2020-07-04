Stanley Johnson defends lockdown Greece trip

Video

Boris Johnson's father Stanley has defended his trip to Greece, which critics said broke lockdown rules.

Speaking from near his holiday home in Pelion, Greece, Stanley Johnson said he hoped an agreement could be reached between the two countries to enable tourists to travel more easily.

The current guidance on air travel from the UK Foreign Office advises against "all but essential international travel" because of the virus.

Greece has said it will not accept direct flights from the UK until at least mid-July.