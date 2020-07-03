PM on pubs: 'We're not out of the woods yet'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to act responsibly as pubs prepare to re-open.

He warned that the government would not hesitate to re-impose restrictions if rules were broken and coronavirus cases rise.

