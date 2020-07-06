'Why is my body not important'?

Video

The body positivity movement has taken over social media and forced the diet industry to reinvent itself.

Its mainstream success has lead to more diversity in the beauty and fashion industries, but not all feel included.

Enam, Kayela, Lyza, Nyome and Vanessa are plus-sized models and active members of the online body positivity community, who say they have experienced exclusion and unequal pay.

They feel the movement fails to represent fat, black women.

The BBC's Lorna Acquah reports

Filmed prior to the Coronavirus pandemic