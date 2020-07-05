How deportation staff became food bank volunteers
Video

People who usually assist with airport deportations have been helping feed those affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. They say the experience has opened their eyes.

Produced by Izin Akhabau, filmed by James Wignall

  • 05 Jul 2020
