Coronavirus: How deportation staff became food bank volunteers
People who usually assist with airport deportations have been helping feed those affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. They say the experience has opened their eyes.
Produced by Izin Akhabau, filmed by James Wignall
05 Jul 2020
