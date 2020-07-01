'This is most informative interview I've done all day'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'This is most informative interview I've done all day'

Dr Clare Wenham explained local lockdowns to BBC viewers, despite her daughter's best efforts to distract her.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Jul 2020