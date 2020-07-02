Fears curry houses may not reopen after lockdown

Media player
Warnings curry houses may not reopen after lockdown
Thousands of Indian restaurants in the UK could be lost due to the Covid pandemic, according to warnings from industry groups, as the lockdown to stop the spread of the virus has put owners under intense financial strain.
Curry houses can be found in every town in the UK and Chicken Tikka Massala is often referred to as Britain's national dish.
But many family-owned restaurants say they will struggle to reopen when restrictions are lifted.
Produced by BBC Bengali’s Shakeel Anwar and Rebecca Henschke
Filmed and edited by Kevin Kim
02 Jul 2020
