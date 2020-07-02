New statue for London includes nurse in PPE

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emergency workers remembered in new statue
A statue to remember the work of emergency workers has been adapted to reflect the current coronavirus crisis.
The Emergency Services Memorial is planned for central London in 2023, if the money can be raised to fund it.
It will cost £3 million and now includes a figure wearing PPE.
The BBC's Daniela Relph has been to meet the artist behind the sculpture.
-
02 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window