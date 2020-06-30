Government proposals 'intensified and increased'

Video

Boris Johnson has announced plans to "rebuild" the UK's economy after the coronavirus crisis.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked the prime minister how the proposals, which amount to £100 per person, would help the country recover from the crisis.

Boris Johnson denied that the announcement was just a speeded-up version of the promises he made in the autumn as part of his election pledges, saying it was "also intensified and increased".

