Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: Government proposals 'intensified and increased'
Boris Johnson has announced plans to "rebuild" the UK's economy after the coronavirus crisis.
The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked the prime minister how the proposals, which amount to £100 per person, would help the country recover from the crisis.
Boris Johnson denied that the announcement was just a speeded-up version of the promises he made in the autumn as part of his election pledges, saying it was "also intensified and increased".
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53236184/boris-johnson-government-proposals-intensified-and-increasedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window